Singer Adnan Sami on Monday shared a throwback with late actor Amjad Khan on his Instagram page. In the throwback picture, a young Adnan is seen standing nervously along with his brother Janaid Sami Khan, getting a picture clicked with Amjad Khan.

The caption of the picture does a spin on a popular dialogue of Khan as Gabbar Singh in the 1975 superhit, “Sholay”.

“Sardar…Do Bhai Thay!!” wrote Adnan, tagging the post with #adnansami #bollywood #sholay #amjadkhan #gabbar #gabbarsingh #junaidsami #junaidsamikhan.

Adnan Sami often shares memorable throwbacks from his childhood days, taking the fans down memory lane. A while back, he had posted a picture of singers Noor Jahan, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle together.