Abhishek Banerjee on landing roles in ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vedaa’

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has recently garnered acclaim for his performances in ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vedaa’, has shared intriguing insights into how he landed these contrasting roles. Both films, released on August 15, showcase Banerjee in markedly different characters, highlighting his versatility as an actor.

In a recent interview with ANI, Banerjee discussed his journey to joining the ‘Stree’ franchise. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the original ‘Stree’ was a notable success, and Banerjee’s path to the sequel involved a blend of persistence and serendipity.

He recounted his initial interactions with Kaushik, revealing that he had expressed his interest in working with the director during their early meetings. Kaushik, after viewing Banerjee’s performance as a menacing villain in another film, complimented him by comparing him to the legendary Amrish Puri. This recognition helped Banerjee land a role in ‘Stree 2’, though he admitted to initially hesitating over his character, Jana. “I was reluctant at first because I prefer roles with more attitude,” he explained. However, Kaushik’s belief in Banerjee’s ability to embody the character’s inherent goofiness and charm convinced him otherwise.

Advertisement

On the flip side, Banerjee’s role in ‘Vedaa’ presented a different challenge. This film, which stars John Abraham and Sharvari and is directed by Nikkhil Advani, marks a significant departure from Banerjee’s previous work. His drive to work with Advani led him to persistently seek out the director, eventually making a strong impression. During a meeting in Advani’s office, Banerjee received the story of ‘Vedaa’, which resonated with him deeply. “Standing opposite John Abraham is a huge responsibility,” Banerjee acknowledged. He emphasized his commitment to ensuring his portrayal was compelling and robust, even without a physically imposing presence.

In ‘Vedaa’, Abhishek Banerjee stars alongside Abraham and Sharvari, while ‘Stree 2’ features him with an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi. Despite facing stiff competition at the box office from ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’, ‘Stree 2’ quickly emerged as the top choice for audiences, showcasing the franchise’s enduring appeal.

Both roles reflect Banerjee’s ability to tackle diverse characters, from the endearing Jana in ‘Stree 2’ to the formidable antagonist in ‘Vedaa’. His journey underscores a blend of strategic persistence and artistic flexibility, highlighting his growth and adaptability in the film industry.