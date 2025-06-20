‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ premiere: SRK, Salman, and Aamir reunite for a starry night

Bollywood’s biggest stars lit up Mumbai on Thursday evening as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan came together to attend a special premiere of Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’.

The screening, held just days before the film’s release, turned into a star-studded affair, bringing together some of the industry’s most well-known faces.

A moment that quickly caught everyone’s attention was Shah Rukh Khan’s warm interaction with the film’s debutant actors.

In a video that is now making rounds on social media, SRK is seen taking time to meet the young talents, sharing hugs, exchanging cheerful conversations, and offering words of encouragement.

Shah Rukh kept his look simple yet stylish for the evening. Dressed in a black jacket paired with cargo jeans, a matching cap, and his signature dark sunglasses, he exuded his effortless charm.

Salman Khan also made an appearance at the event, arriving in an all-black outfit. Popular for his easygoing attitude, Salman was posing alongside Aamir Khan for the photographers, sharing laughs, and engaging warmly with the media present.

The two Khans, who have often delighted fans with their rare joint appearances, seemed to be in great spirits.

The ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ premiere drew a host of other popular names from the film industry. Rekha made her graceful entry, while actors Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Kharbanda, Sunny Kaushal, Jeetendra, and Tushar Kapoor were also there.

Veteran artists Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi added to the evening’s charm.

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, directed by Prasanna, marks a special project for Aamir Khan. The film features Genelia D’Souza in a key role and introduces several fresh faces to the big screen.

Scheduled for release on June 20, the film has already generated significant interest.