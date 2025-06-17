Aap Jaisa Koi: Netflix sets release date for Madhavan and Fatima’s feel-good rom-com

Fans of R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh can mark their calendars. Their much-anticipated film ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ is all ready to premiere on Netflix on July 11.

The romantic-comedy has already stirred excitement among movie lovers, especially since its first look dropped a few months back.

Advertisement

Now, with the release date finally confirmed, viewers are eager to see this fresh pairing light up the screen.

Advertisement

In ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, Madhavan plays Shrirenu, a quiet and somewhat old-fashioned Sanskrit teacher, while Fatima steps into the role of Madhu, a lively and free-spirited French instructor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The story follows their unexpected journey as two very different people find themselves connected in ways they never imagined.

At its heart, the film is not just about romance. It’s also about family, self-discovery, and what it really means to find a sense of belonging.

For Madhavan, this film marks a return to the romantic genre that first made audiences fall in love with him. Fans can expect his signature warmth and charm, but this time with a story that digs a little deeper, exploring modern relationships with a delicate balance of humour and emotional honesty.

Director Vivek Soni, who previously collaborated with Netflix on ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’, is back with a story that promises to be both refreshing and relatable.

Speaking about the film, Soni shared, “Aap Jaisa Koi is about stepping out of the walls we build around ourselves. It’s about accepting love in all its awkwardness and being vulnerable. I wanted to tell a love story that’s a little messy, a little tender, and very real.”

He further added, “This is a romance that isn’t perfect, but that’s what makes it beautiful. It quietly questions how we define our roles in relationships and reminds us of the courage it takes to truly let someone in. Working with R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh has been a joy—they’ve brought so much heart and authenticity to their characters.”

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ is likely to offer a modern love story that feels both sweet and thoughtful, with characters who aren’t afraid to be a little clumsy in love.