Saiyami Kher embraces action in ‘Special Ops 2’: “I love beating up guys”

The much-awaited second season of ‘Special Ops’, the gripping espionage thriller created by Neeraj Pandey, is all set to make its comeback. Fans will once again see actor Saiyami Kher in her action avatar as agent Juhi, a role she’s more than thrilled to dive back into.

At the trailer launch event held in Mumbai on Monday, Saiyami Kher shared her excitement about playing a fierce, action-packed character.

“There are so many roles that simply aren’t written for women,” she said, pointing out the lack of well-crafted female action leads in Indian cinema. “Before ‘Special Ops’, what Neeraj sir did with Taapsee Pannu in ‘Baby’ really stood out to me. It was rare to see something like that back then.”

Saiyami, who clearly enjoys throwing punches on-screen, added with a smile, “I love doing action. I love beating up guys. That’s what women really feel like when they get harassed on the streets. I’m just glad I got the chance to channel that energy through this role.”

The upcoming season, directed by Shivam Nair, promises to raise the stakes even higher. Joining Saiyami on this thrilling ride is an impressive cast featuring Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee.

Neeraj Pandey gave fans a glimpse of what to expect this time around. “The world has changed. The threats we face today don’t come with a warning. The warfare is silent, digital, and sometimes, we don’t even know it’s happening until it’s too late,” he explained.

He described ‘Special Ops 2’ as a story about “the invisible battles that affect our lives in ways we don’t always see. These wars might not always involve guns, but the impact is just as devastating.”

Leading the charge once again is Kay Kay Menon, who returns as the sharp, determined Himmat Singh.

Talking about his journey with the character, Menon shared, “Himmat has always relied on his grit, his mind, and his instinct. But this season, the fight is even more complicated because the enemy isn’t visible. The threats are larger, more unpredictable.”

He also spoke about the emotional depth of his character this time. “What I loved about this season is that I got to explore the man behind the mission—the father, the protector, the patriot. There’s a quiet burden he carries. He knows more than he can reveal, and that comes with a lot of weight.”

‘Special Ops 2’ is ready to stream on JioHotstar starting July 11.