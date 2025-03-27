Aamir Khan Talkies: Aamir’s YouTube channel reveals hidden movie secrets!

Bollywood’s very own ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ is stepping into the digital space! Aamir Khan has officially launched his YouTube channel, ‘Aamir Khan Talkies’, promising fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his films, candid conversations, and insights into the art of filmmaking.

Aamir Khan Productions made the big announcement on Instagram, sharing a video of the superstar himself. The caption read: “Cinema. Stories. Unfiltered moments. We’ve created stories that have made you laugh, cry, and think for years. Now, we’re welcoming you to the world of cinema like never before with Aamir Khan Talkies! A place where storytelling meets reality. This is your front-row seat to the magic of moviemaking, from rare behind-the-scenes moments to conversations about films that shaped us!”

In the video, Aamir expressed his excitement about creating a space where he can discuss filmmaking in depth—his passion, vision, and all the little details that go into crafting a masterpiece.

So, what can fans expect? Exclusive glimpses of his movies in the making, never-seen-before moments from sets, deep dives into storytelling, and insights from directors and actors. If you’ve ever been curious about what happens behind the magic of cinema, this channel is the place to be!

A fun crossover: ‘Sikandar’ meets ‘Ghajini’

Aamir isn’t just busy launching his own channel—he’s also making some exciting Bollywood connections! Recently, he met up with Salman Khan and ‘Ghajini’ director AR Murugadoss for a fun promotional video. Salman, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Sikandar’, shared a teaser on Instagram with the caption: “Amar Prem ka Andaaz with AR Murugadoss! #SikandarMeetsGhajini #AamirKhan (sic).”

In the clip, Aamir and Salman share intense expressions while chatting with Murugadoss. But the real drama unfolds when Aamir playfully asks the director to reveal who, between him and Salman, is the ‘real’ Sikandar. Bollywood bromance at its best!

While Aamir is keeping busy with his YouTube venture, he’s also got some exciting movies in the pipeline.

With ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, Aamir is returning to the big screen. It is likely to release around Christmas this year. Calling it an ‘entertaining’ story, Aamir revealed that shooting is already underway. Reports suggest Genelia D’Souza will play a key role.

And with ‘Lahore 1947’, Aamir is donning the producer’s hat! The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, boasts an impressive star cast with Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles. With such a powerful lineup, expectations are sky-high!