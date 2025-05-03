‘Panchayat’ S4 teaser OUT! A high-stakes showdown between Pradhan Ji and Bhushan ensues

Along with the weather, another thing is heating up- the tension in Phulera. The makers have released the teaser of the highly anticipated fourth season of ‘Panchayat.’ The humorous village drama is a fan favourite and among the top Amazon Prime shows. With the stakes higher than ever, the fourth instalment of the hit series promises an intense battle as Pradhan Ji and Bhushan face off at the elections.

The upcoming season will mark the return of Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Faisal Malik in lead roles. The makers unveiled the teaser at the WAVES 2025 summit and subsequently dropped it on social media on May 3. ‘Panchayat’ season 4 will feature a thrilling election season with both parties gearing up for a neck-to-neck showdown. With the tension high, the signature charm and humour of the heartfelt drama will return, creating a fulfilling viewing experience. Sharing the teaser, Amazon wrote, “Phulera mein elections ki garma garmi shuru hone wali hai.#PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, July 2.”

Unveiling the trailer at WAVES, director Deepak Kumar Mishra also delved into the conceptualisation. Mishra shared that when he first began working on the series, he did not intend to create a shared universe of village-based stories. “This wasn’t intentional. But if it happens, then I wouldn’t mind at all. Just like there’s a Marvel Cinematic Universe, there could be a village cinematic universe too. Whether there will be crossovers or not, we’ll see that later. “But yes, it would be great if such a universe emerges, with stories that are both interdependent and independent. That would be really nice.”

Apart from the blockbuster ‘Panchayat,’ Amazon Prime recently released another village-based show, ‘Dupahiya.’ The platform will also launch another show in the same category titled ‘Gram Chikitsalay.’

The Viral Fever is backing the title created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar. Chandan Kumar has penned the series with Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya at the helm. The new season will also see key cast members reprising their roles. These include Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.

‘Panchayat’ season 4 will premiere on Amazon Prime on July 2.