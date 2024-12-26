Aamir Khan admits to all-night drinking amidst personal struggles

In a candid chat with veteran actor Nana Patekar, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan offered rare insights into the contradictions between his professional and personal life. Known for his perfectionism on screen, Aamir revealed a more vulnerable side of himself during the conversation.

When asked if he’s punctual on film sets, Aamir responded, “I am always on time. So I am not indisciplined when it comes to my films, but in my life, I am.”

Advertisement

He explained that while his work ethic is sharply disciplined, his personal life is marked by extremes and a lack of control.

Advertisement

Curious about this admission, Nana asked if Aamir Khan had any bad habits. The ‘Dangal’ star admitted, “I used to drink. And when I did, I would drink all night—I couldn’t stop. But I’ve quit now.”

However, he confessed to still smoking a pipe, adding, “The problem is that I’m an extremist. I know when I’m doing something wrong, but I can’t stop myself.”

Nana, ever the practical observer, suggested Aamir Khan should focus on making more films, given his disciplined approach to work. Aamir agreed, sharing his new resolution: “I’ve decided to do one film a year now because otherwise, I end up doing one every three years.”

On the professional front, Aamir is currently working on ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, a thematic sequel to his 2007 hit ‘Taare Zameen Par’. The film will feature Darsheel Safary, who played the memorable role of Ishaan in the original, alongside Genelia Deshmukh.