A.R. Murugadoss on how a chance encounter led to ‘Sikandar’ with Salman Khan

Director A.R. Murugadoss, the man behind Bollywood hits like ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Holiday’, is all ready to bring his next big action film, ‘Sikandar’, to the big screen. But what makes this project extra special? It’s his first-ever collaboration with none other than Bollywood’s ‘Bhai’, Salman Khan!

At the grand trailer launch, Murugadoss shared a fascinating backstory about why he had always dreamed of working with Salman. It all goes back to an unexpected encounter in Chennai, long before he became a blockbuster director.

Rewinding to his early days as an assistant director, Murugadoss recalled how he sneaked into a film shoot at Prasad Studios, Chennai.

“I was struggling back then, just trying to learn the craft. I somehow convinced the security guard to let me watch a shoot for 20 minutes—with strict instructions not to talk to anyone or move around,” he revealed.

What he saw next left a lasting impression. “The set was filled with smoke, lights flashed, and suddenly, I saw Sridevi! I was stunned. Then, I noticed a man standing with his back to me, casually combing his hair. I took a step forward to get a better look—and it was Salman Khan! That moment, I told myself, ‘One day, I will direct a film with him.’”

Fast forward years later, and that dream has come true with ‘Sikandar’, set to release on March 30, 2025.

Salman, known for his effortless charm, shared his experience of working with Murugadoss, calling him a director who “pushes you beyond limits.” The superstar hinted at some intense action sequences in ‘Sikandar’, promising fans a high-octane entertainer.

Adding to the excitement, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a leading role.

Having already worked with Aamir Khan in ‘Ghajini’ and now Salman in ‘Sikandar’, Murugadoss has just one Khan left on his bucket list—Shah Rukh Khan. When asked about it, he admitted, “Yes, after finishing my next Tamil film, I definitely want to work with him.”