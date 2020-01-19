While the first look series of 83’ is making a lot of buzz, the makers have unveiled a new poster featuring Sahil Khattar who plays the role of Syed Kirmani in the film.

One of the most prolific wicket-keepers of our country, Syed Kirmani is a sporting legend and one of India’s original cricketing mavericks.

On Sunday, Sahil took to his official Instagram account to share the poster with a heartfelt note that spoke on how cricket happened to him. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Background music starts -*Kiri Bhai Kiri Bhai ayva chhe…dhoom dhadaka lavya chhe* Whoever coined the phrase “Catches win Matches” was obviously looking at the Super athletic “Syed Mujtaba Hussain Kirmani” diving away to glory. That’s why it’s also said “Is it a bird ? Is it a Plane ? No, It’s Syed Kirmani !!!” While cricketing came naturally to me, wicket keeping was an alien skill, but all thanks to @inswingsandhu and the sporting background of Roller Hockey… That I could even come close to playing this enigmatic, sauve and stylish icon. Debuting with this film as the “Hawkeye Backbone of Team 83” is a dream come true as it doesn’t get bigger than this Background Music Stops (sic).”

In the poster, Sahil is captured while catching the ball.

83′ is being directed by Kabir Khan and revolves around the story of India’s maiden win at the 1983 World Cup. The team was captained by Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of the legendary cricketer.

Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri , Madhu Mantena, Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to release on 10 April 2020.