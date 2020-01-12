After unveiling the 83’s logo and character poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, the makers of the film, on Sunday have shared a new poster of the film. This time, they veiled off the look of South star Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

On Sunday, GullyBoy actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the poster. In the poster, Jiiva can be seen donning cricketer’s outfit, playing square-cut. K Srikkanth was the top scorer in the final match of 1983 world cup against West Indies and the Tamil actor Jiiva will be fitting his shoes in the cinematic representation.

Further, while sharing the poster, Ranveer Singh wrote, “IT’S CHIKA, MACHA !!! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation! 🏏🏆 Presenting @JiivaOfficial as #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #[email protected] @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom (sic).”

Releasing on April 10th, 83’ is a sports drama helmed by Kabir Khan. The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, playing the role of Kapil Dev in the movie. Alongside him, his real-life partner Deepika Padukone will be seen playing his reel life wife as well.

Further, the movie also features Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, R Badree and Boman Irani.

Check out other posters: