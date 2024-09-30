50 years of Shabana Azmi: Wins Best Supporting Actress at IIFA 2024

Legendary actress Shabana Azmi has added a significant accolade to her illustrious career, winning the Best Supporting Actress (Female) award at the IIFA Awards 2024. This recognition comes at a particularly momentous time, as Shabana Azmi commemorates 50 years in the Indian film industry, marking an extraordinary journey filled with notable performances and groundbreaking contributions to cinema.

Azmi’s latest award stems from her heartfelt portrayal in Karan Johar’s film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In this romantic saga, she embodies a character that enhances the film’s themes of love, family, and the intricacies of relationships.

With a career that spans 50 years, Shabana Azmi has continually pushed the boundaries of what is possible in film. She is renowned for her work in both parallel and mainstream cinema, often choosing roles that challenge societal norms and delve into the complexities of human emotion.

Advertisement

From her early performances in films like Ankur, Arth, and Masoom to her recent success in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Azmi’s versatility and commitment to her craft are truly remarkable.

Azmi’s journey in cinema began in 1974 with her debut in Ankur, a film that marked the emergence of parallel cinema in India—a movement focused on art films that often address serious subjects and reflect the realities of society. Although not the original choice for her role in Ankur, she captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike with her nuanced portrayal of Lakshmi, a married villager entangled in an affair with a college student.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

This performance not only earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress but also a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Beyond her acting achievements, Azmi is a passionate social and women’s rights activist. She has consistently used her platform to advocate for progressive causes, making significant contributions to the discourse surrounding women’s issues and social reform in India.

In addition to her accolades, Shabana Azmi’s legacy also holds on the influence she has had on aspiring actors and filmmakers.