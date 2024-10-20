Parineeti Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with minimalist mehendi

Actor Parineeti Chopra is all ready to celebrate her second Karwa Chauth in a meaningful yet minimalist style. The Bollywood star, who recently tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a few glimpses of her festive preparations in New Delhi.

In her Instagram story, Parineeti posted a series of pictures, the first of which showcased her mehendi design. True to her style, the henna was simple and chic, reflecting the current trend of minimalism.

In another image, her husband Raghav Chadha was seen standing with his back towards the camera, creating a candid and intimate moment. Adding to the festive mood, the couple’s home was beautifully illuminated with lights, a warm and welcoming touch for the occasion.

Advertisement

In a short video she posted, Parineeti expressed her joy by captioning it, “The best kind of welcome,” as she geared up for the celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

The couple tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a grand ceremony at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It was a star-studded event with notable personalities from both the entertainment industry and political circles in attendance.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra recently appeared in the film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie delves into the life of Punjab’s iconic musician Amar Singh Chamkila, whose rise to fame in the 1980s was met with both widespread popularity and controversy, eventually leading to his tragic assassination at the young age of 27. Parineeti played the role of Amarjot Kaur, Chamkila’s wife, alongside Diljit Dosanjh, who portrayed the legendary musician himself.