2024 recap: Ranveer Singh’s Simmba in ‘Singham Again’ was a big screen moment

If there’s one actor who knows how to own the big screen, it’s Ranveer Singh. In 2024, Ranveer once again proved why he’s a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood. His return as the flamboyant Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ became the undisputed highlight of the film—and arguably one of the year’s biggest cinematic moments.

‘Singham Again’, the latest installment in Shetty’s cop universe, brought together an ensemble cast of stars. Yet, when Ranveer Singh’s Simmba made his entry, the energy in theatres shot through the roof. It was a moment of pure joy for fans, with Singh’s signature mix of charisma, humour, and swagger lighting up the screen.

For many, his performance was the saving grace of the film, stealing hearts and applause in equal measure.

Simmba’s charm lies in his cheeky, unapologetic personality—a perfect foil to the otherwise serious and intense tone of Shetty’s action-packed universe.

Introduced in ‘Simmba’ (2018), the character has remained a fan favourite till 2024, thanks to Ranveer Singh’s infectious energy and razor-sharp comic timing. In ‘Singham Again’, he takes it up a notch, effortlessly balancing laugh-out-loud moments with hard-hitting action.

From his first frame, Singh reminds us why Simmba feels tailor-made for him. Whether he’s cracking jokes, throwing punches, or delivering his iconic one-liners, Ranveer brings a magnetic energy that’s impossible to ignore. His ability to switch from playful to intense at the blink of an eye is a testament to his versatility, keeping audiences glued to their seats.

While ‘Singham Again’ is packed with adrenaline-pumping sequences and high stakes, it’s Simmba who adds a much-needed dose of fun.

Ranveer’s larger-than-life portrayal not only lightens the mood but also reminds us why the big screen experience remains unmatched. Fans cheered, whistled, and celebrated every moment he appeared, turning theatres into arenas of excitement.