120 Bahadur: Bollywood reacts to Farhan Akhtar’s new military film announcement

Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios are set to bring a new cinematic spectacle to the big screen with their announcement of ‘120 Bahadur’, a military action film starring Farhan Akhtar. The buzz around this project surged after the release of two motion posters, revealing Akhtar in the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC). The film’s first shooting schedule has just kicked off in the breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh.

The creative forces behind the project, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, have teamed up with Trigger Happy Studios to produce what promises to be an unforgettable film. Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, ‘120 Bahadur’ is a tribute to the bravery of the Indian armed forces, offering not just thrilling action but a heartfelt story of sacrifice and courage.

As soon as they announced the film, Bollywood stars and well-known personalities took to social media to show their support and excitement. Anil Kapoor shared his enthusiasm with a series of emojis, saying, “♥️,” while Arjun Rampal extended his best wishes, posting, “All the best my brothers have a super shoot. You rockstars in uniform ❤️.” Ranveer Singh added to the hype, commenting with a burst of energy, “♥️ .”

The outpouring of love didn’t stop there. Farhan Akhtar’s wife, Shibani Akhtar, expressed her excitement with, ” cannot wait for this one ❤️ good luck to the entire team .” Zoya Akhtar also chimed in, sharing a string of heart and protective eye emojis, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” signaling her support.

With Excel Entertainment’s reputation for producing high-quality films with powerful stories, ‘120 Bahadur’ promises to deliver an action-packed yet emotionally resonant experience.