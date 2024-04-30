Bollywood celebs shower Maheep Kapoor with birthday love

Maheep Kapoor, the vibrant wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, celebrated her 42nd birthday with an outpouring of love from Bollywood stars on Monday. Among those extending their warm wishes were the Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma, along with Malaika Arora, Bhavana Pandey, and Chunky Panday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a black and white snapshot of Maheep, accompanying it with a message that simply exuded charm: “Happy birthday Moheeeposss…Stay absolutely fabulous.”

Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, delved into her archives, sharing a never-before-seen photo of herself and Maheep donned in traditional attire. “Happy birthday Moheeeps.. Have a fabulous day,” she wrote, echoing the sentiment of celebration.

Malaika Arora opted for a candid moment captured in a photo shared on her Instagram stories. The snapshot featured Malaika, Maheep, Kareena, and Amrita Arora, radiating joy and camaraderie. “Happy birthday darling moheepossss,” Malaika captioned the picture, encapsulating the essence of friendship.

Meanwhile, Bhavana Pandey, spouse of Chunky Panday, reminisced about cherished memories with Maheep, sharing a series of throwback photos on her Instagram stories. Bhavana’s heartfelt captions painted a picture of enduring friendship and shared experiences, celebrating Maheep’s special day with genuine affection.

Even Chunky Panday joined in the festivities, expressing his love and warm wishes for Maheep with a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the two.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s union, dating back to 1997, has blessed them with two beautiful children, Shanaya and Jahaan, adding another layer of joy to their celebration.

Maheep Kapoor’s journey to the limelight gained momentum with her appearance on the hit reality show “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.” The show, now gearing up for its third season, has captured hearts with its candid portrayal of celebrity lifestyles. With the addition of new stars like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla, the upcoming season promises to continue its streak of entertainment and glamour, with Maheep shining as one of its brightest stars.