Boita Bandana: Odisha celebrates its maritime legacy

As the full moon of Kartik Purnima approaches, the air in Odisha fills with excitement for the much-celebrated festival of ‘Boita Bandana.’ Also known as ‘Danga Bhasa,’ this vibrant event honors Odisha’s rich maritime heritage and the historic sea trade that once connected the region to Southeast Asia.

The festival, which typically falls in October or November, revolves around the symbolic act of setting afloat miniature boats on water bodies like rivers, ponds, and even the sea. These boats are often made from materials such as banana stems, paper, and cloth, representing the state’s ancient connection to the sea.

The ritual is a tribute to the brave sailors and merchants who ventured across vast oceans, trading goods with places like Java, Bali, and Sumatra, cementing Odisha’s role as a major maritime power in ancient times.

Craftsmen in Bhadrak, a district in Odisha, are busy preparing for the occasion, creating intricate miniature boats.

One local artisan shared with ANI, “Every year, I craft these boats for the festival, but this year, the demand is lower than before. People are opting for ready-made boats, imported from China, rather than supporting handmade, locally crafted ones.”

Despite the shift toward mass-produced goods, the tradition of creating these beautiful boats remains an integral part of the celebration.

On the day of the festival, these boats see decoration with flowers, lamps, and prasad (sacred food) before being afloat as a mark of respect for Varuna, the sea god.

The ritual is more than just a religious observance; it serves as a reminder of the resilience and adventurous spirit of Odisha’s ancestors, who navigated unknown waters to establish trade routes and engage in cultural exchange.

In recent years, the festival has evolved into a larger cultural celebration, with fairs, cultural performances, and processions filling the streets. Local communities gather to celebrate not only the maritime legacy of the region but also the social and cultural bonds that these traditions continue to foster.

As part of this, the festival promotes a sense of unity, pride, and nostalgia, as people remember their maritime ancestors and the role Odisha played in connecting civilizations.

Beyond the traditional rituals, Boita Bandana has become a celebration of Odisha’s cultural identity. It reflects the state’s deep historical ties to other maritime nations, offering a chance for present-day Odias to honor and reconnect with their seafaring past.