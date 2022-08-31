‘All Blue’ star Luke Bell found dead, after going missing for a week

Singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found dead at the age of 32, after going missing for a week.

According to Fox News, an official with the Tucson Police Department stated that on August 26 shortly before 1 p.m. local time, police had responded to a complaint of a guy who was ‘unresponsive’ near the 5500 block of E. Grant Road. The unresponsive man was being treated by officers and the fire service when he was declared dead on the spot. The deceased was identified as Lucas Bell on August 29. Authorities have initiated a death inquiry and declared Bell’s cause of death to be ‘unknown.’

The vocalist of ‘Ragtime Troubles’ was reported missing on August 20 in Tucson, according to a post on the Saving Country Music blog published on Sunday. The source claims that he abruptly disappeared while visiting Tucson with his close buddy and fellow country music artist Matt Kinman.

Kinman said, “We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off. He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he’d got out of the truck and left.”

The Wyoming native was discovered dead near Tucson, Arizona, not far from where he had vanished, according to Kinman, who verified the news to Saving Country Music on Tuesday. According to the outlet, Bell was “hiding a severe battle with bipolar disorder that he ultimately would never shake” and had disappeared several times before. The website reported that he would “end up in hospitals, or at times, incarcerated.”

Nevertheless, it was claimed that medicine and medical care had helped to improve his health during the previous 1.5 years. But Kinman claimed that Bell’s prescription had just changed, which he believed could have played a role in his disappearance.

With the release of his debut album “Don’t Mind If I Do” in 2014, Bell a native of Cody, Wyoming first gained notoriety on the country music industry. His self-titled second album, which was released later that year, helped him become more well-known after he signed with the label Thirty Tigers.