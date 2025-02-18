BTS’ J-hope makes a huge donation on his birthday; bandmate Jin promises treat

“BTS’ J-hope rings his 31st birthday on February 18. To celebrate the special day, the K-pop idol decided to share and contribute towards a good cause. Ahead of his birthday, the rapper reportedly donated 200 million KRW (Rs 1.2 crore, approx) to the Seoul Asan Medical Center Children’s Hospital. Meanwhile, his bandmate Jin stated that he wanted to treat J-hope to a special delicacy.

While making the generous gesture, BTS’ J-hope issued a statement. He said, “I hope this can be of some small help to children who are suffering even at this moment. I sincerely hope that children can dream of a healthy and hopeful future. I also wanted to repay ‘ ARMY who always sends me so much love.” He added, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again, and I think it is truly meaningful that I will continue to donate every year starting on my birthday this year.”

[NEWS] #JHOPE donated 200 million won to the Seoul Asan Medical Center Children’s Hospital and expressed his intention to continue supporting the hospital in the future. Advertisement J-Hope said “I hope this can be of some small help to children who are suffering even at this moment. I… pic.twitter.com/xsVjJiQti5 — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) February 18, 2025



Taking to Weverse on Tuesday, Jin wished his dearest friend. As translated by @btsinthemoment, he penned, “Happy Birthday hob-ah it’s your birthday, have you eaten? If you haven’t eaten yet, I’ll buy you spicy raw fish soup that you like. (To be honest, it’s what I like).” BTS members J-hope and Jin completed their military service last year. Meanwhile, the other members–RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently serving in the military. They will return to civilian life later this year.

jin weverse post happy birthday hob-ah

it’s your birthday, have you eaten ?

if you haven’t eaten yet, i’ll buy you spicy raw fish soup that you like (to be honest, it’s what i like) pic.twitter.com/L2slVDZQIE — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) February 18, 2025

Apart from Jin, the BTS fandom, dubbed the ARMY to wish the K-pop sensation and laud his generous donation. One fan wrote, “So generous and thoughtful as always has anyone else noticed that much of Hobi’s donations are towards causes for children? It’s so heartwarming how much he cares for these young ones and their future. I admire him so much!” Another penned, “Such a kind and precious soul of him, and the way he said he wants to repay Armys love through this good thing, I love him.”

On the work front, J-hope is going to kickstart the awaited tour at the end of February. The ‘Hope on the Stage’ tour will cover major cities in Asia and North America. The first show will take place in Seoul, South Korea. J-hope is ready to set the stage ablaze on February 28, March 1, and 2, 2025, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. Moving ahead, the artist will perform in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The Asian segment of the tour will kickstart in Manila, Philippines, on April 12 and 13. Subsequent venues include Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau and Taipei. The artist will wrap up the tour in Osaka, on June 1.

Moreover, the ARMY also has another thing to look forward to. J-hope recently also surprised fans with the release date of his upcoming music album. The K-pop sensation took to Instagram to drop a video which offered a glimpse into the making of his new music video. He titled it- Beginning of a New Dream and captioned it: “New music on the way. 2025.03.”