BLACKPINK’s Lisa to collaborate with Maroon 5 for track ‘Priceless’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is gearing up for another riveting collaboration. The K-pop idol is now teaming with Maroon 5. The songstress will collaborate with the global band for her latest single, ‘Priceless.’

Taking to social media, Maroon 5 posted a photoshoot video featuring its lead vocalist, Adam Levine, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Elevating the announcement video is a portion of the unreleased track playing in the background. The accompanying caption read, “PRICELESS FT. LISA @lalalalisa_m PRE-SAVE NOW.” Soon after, the BLINKs, LILIES, and fans of the band flooded the comment section. They expressed their anticipation with the high-stakes collaboration between the two musical stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maroon 5 (@maroon5)



The slated single marks Lisa’s first project since her solo stage performance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The celebrated musical fiesta concluded on April 20.

Prior to this, Lisa recently collaborated with Doja Cat and RAYE for her latest release, ‘Born Again.’ The track is from her debut solo album ‘Alter Ego,’ which dropped on February 7. Moreover, the songstress recently dropped the music video for her second track, FUTW, from the album. Additionally, apart from taking over the music scene, she recently ventured into the acting scene. The BLACKPINK star made her acting debut with Season 3 of the Emmy-winning ‘The White Lotus.’ The third instalment of the popular series premiered on February 16. Notably, Lisa is the first Korean artist to perform at the Academy Awards. She dominated the stage with her Academy debut this year.

On the other hand, Maroon 5 is credited with an impressive and hit discography. The group has delivered numerous hits like, ‘Animals,’ ‘Maps,’ ‘Girls Like You,’ and other tracks.

Also Read: Cha Eun Woo announces legal action against haters accusing him of using late Moonbin’s name for PR