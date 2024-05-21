‘Blackout’: Anil Kapoor drops teaser of Vikrant Massey’s crime comedy

Actor Anil Kapoor has set the stage for excitement as he revealed the teaser of the much-anticipated film ‘Blackout’, starring Vikrant Massey. Directed by Devang Bhavsar, this movie is creating a buzz for blending crime, thrills, and comedy, promising an intriguing ride. Joining Vikrant are the talented Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover, adding their flair to the mix.

In a social media announcement, Anil Kapoor shared the teaser link with a caption hinting at the mystery that awaits, inviting everyone to uncover “yeh raat ka badshah” (the king of the night) in ‘Blackout’. The film, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari, is all set to premiere exclusively on JioCinema from June 7th, promising an exhilarating watch.

Watch the ‘Blackout’ teaser here:

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Apart from ‘Blackout’, Vikrant Massey enthusiasts can also anticipate his appearance in ‘The Sabarmati Report’, where he portrays Samar Kumar, a vernacular journalist, alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. The movie, helmed by Ranjan Chandel and backed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, promises to offer a compelling narrative.

Originally slated for a May release, ‘Blackout’ has now shifted its premiere to August 2024, keeping fans on their toes. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey continues to ride high on the success of ’12th Fail’, a gripping tale directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. This film, based on Anurag Pathak’s book, follows the inspiring journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who triumphed over adversity to become an IPS officer, with his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, playing a pivotal role in his ascent.

With ‘Blackout’ promising a unique blend of genres and Vikrant Massey’s stellar performances continuing to captivate audiences, the future looks bright for both the actor and his fans. As we eagerly await these cinematic treats, it’s clear that the world of entertainment has much in store for us to unravel and enjoy.