Bipasha Basu celebrated her birthday in the Maldives with her husband, Karan Singh Grover.

The actress who is on a beach holiday shared some adorable pictures on her official Instagram account.

Apart from the heartwarming posts that Karan Singh shared for Bipasha, the latter also wrote something sweet for her partner.

Karan wished her on Instagram with a solo picture of the actress and a caption that read, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess! @bipashabasu May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success!!! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are god’s gift to all of us especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love!”

To which, Bipasha responded, “Thank you for making me feel special every day of every year.”

On the other hand, Basu also shared a couple of pictures and wrote, “I love you not only for what you are… but more for what I am , when I am with you.”

The star-couple posted many vacay pictures giving major goals to all.

Here are a few of them.

View this post on Instagram Happy Happy on my Happy Birthday ❤️🎉 #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jan 6, 2020 at 8:09pm PST

View this post on Instagram Golden ❤️ #bikinibabeforever #loveyourself A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jan 2, 2020 at 8:56am PST

View this post on Instagram Life is Beautiful ❤️ #grateful #monkeylove #Maldives A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jan 5, 2020 at 6:13am PST

Karan was last seen in the TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, in which he portrayed the role of Mr Bajaj.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh met during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone.

The couple got married in 2016 according to Bengali traditions.