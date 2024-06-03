Biopic on India’s first CEC Sukumar Sen announced by Roy Kapur Films

A biopic on the life of India’s first chief election commissioner Sukumar Sen was announced on Monday by the production banner, Roy Kapur Films. In collaboration with Trickitainment Media, they said that they have acquired the rights to produce the biopic.

The announcement comes a day before the vote counting of the 18th general elections on Tuesday.

Sukumar Sen, a mathematician and civil servant, played a poignant role in transforming India from a British colony to a democratic republic.

Sen managed an electorate of 175 million people and oversaw the 1952 general election, which was the first election in the history of independent India.

Sharing his thoughts about the biopic, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur stated, “We are so honoured to bring to life the incredible story of one of our national heroes Sukumar Sen, who played a crucial role in shaping India’s democratic history. From the very system of identifying political parties by different symbols and colours in order to combat illiteracy to coming up with the idea of indelible ink on fingernails to avoid voter impersonation…so many of his innovations are in place even today! His contribution to laying the architecture for our democratic process deserves to be celebrated and we look forward to bringing audiences in India and around the world this thrilling story of our very first election and the amazing man behind it.”

While sharing the announcement on their X account, the production banner said, “No matter what symbol you pressed over the last month, if you have the little black line on your index finger, here’s an incredible story you wouldn’t want to miss!”

Sukumar Sen’s grandson Sanjiv Sen also shared his thoughts by saying that the credit for laying the bedrock for a vibrant electoral process must go to his grandfather. “I wish the producers all the success to portray the untold story of an unsung hero of this great nation,” he said.

His second grandson Debdatta Sen also congratulated the producers and wished success in their endeavour.

Romanchak Arora from Trickitainment Media said Sen’s story is filled with monumental and dramatic moments which will resonate with all Indian citizens who exercise the right to vote. “Told after 73 years, it is a must-see for all generations across the nation,” Arora said.