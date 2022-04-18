Bihar’s Akash Singh wins first season of talent reality show Hunarbaz-Desh Ki Shaan

Bihar’s Akash Singh has won the first season of the talent reality show Hunarbaz-Desh Ki Shaan that aired on Colors TV and has bagged the prize of Rs 15 lakhs.

Singh impressed the judges as well as the audience with his amazing dance performances. Nala Spoara’s dance group Yo Highness was the first runner-up and bagged a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs.

Reacting to his big win, he said, “It feels so surreal. I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me in this journey. I never thought that I will win this show. I am not able to find words to express what I am feeling right now.”

He also thanked judges Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra for supporting and guiding him throughout the show.

He said that he wants to use the prize money to provide a better life for his parents. He said that he wants to build a house for his parents as they do not have a house.

The show started to air on January 22 with Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar serving as judges. Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh hosted the show. Bharti was replaced by Surbhi Chandna for some time as she gave birth to a baby boy two weeks ago. The grand finale of the show aired on Sunday.

Other than Akash, Yo Highness, Band Harmony of the Pines, Band Rocknama, Sanchita and Shubhroto, Ustaad Anirban, and Sukhdev made it to the finals.

Akash had to face tough times ever since he came to Mumbai. In order to survive in Mumbai, Singh did many odd jobs. He worked as a watchman and at one time also delivered milk at doorsteps. Akash’s fate changed when he auditioned for Hunarbaaz. During the show, Akash gave back to back electrifying performances and established himself as the early contender to win the show.