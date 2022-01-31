Bigg Boss winner Tejaswi Prakash is Ekta Kapoor’s new Naagin

Ekta Kapoor has found her new Naagin in Bigg Boss which wraps up on Sunday by giving the much-anticipated winner of the season. Fans have been waiting with bated breath and were seen leaving no stone unturned in rooting for their favorite contestant.

Naagin franchise is one of the most popular television shows. You may like it or hate it, but you cannot ignore it. Ever since Ekta has announced the sixth season of the show, fans have been speculating who the Naagin is. There have been names like Rubian Diliak, Mahira Sharma that will play the lead. But seems like one girl has won the race and she s none other than Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash. Yes! Tejasswi Prakash has been finalized for the lead and soon she will begin shooting for the show.

The announcement was made a stunning dance performance which was filmed on Tejasswi inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. It was followed by Salman Khan introducing her as the ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ and pulling her leg about the same.

The actress also won the title of Bigg Boss session 15. On Sunday, after completing grueling tasks, several fights, emotional ups and downs, and spending 120 days in the house Tejasswi Prakash beat actor-model Pratik Sehajpal to emerge as the winner of the reality show “Bigg Boss” season 15.

The winner was announced by the show’s host, superstar Salman Khan.

Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner up, while Tejasswi Prakash’s actor-boyfriend Karan Kundra finished third.

Actor Shamita Shetty finished fourth while choreographer Nishant Bhat opted out of the finale race and took home ₹ 10 Lakh, finishing on the fifth spot.

The finale, probably for the first in the history of Bigg Boss, was split into two days and dominated the entire weekend. On Saturday, the show, post a lot of entertainment and performances by the top 5 and also by the evicted contestants. The show managed to get on board all the former contestants of Bigg Boss. From Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik, to Gautam Gulati, Gauahar Khan, former Bigg Boss winners made their presence felt and how.

The 28-year-old actor was known for displaying her competitive and fierce side. During the show, Prakash fell in love with Mr. Kundra and the couple became a fan favorite.