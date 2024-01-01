Bigg Boss 17’s Sana Raees Khan welcomes 2024 with Maldives bliss

Sana Raees Khan, the vivacious and charismatic contestant from Bigg Boss 17, bid farewell to 2023 in style as she embraced the pristine beauty of the Maldives for her New Year celebrations. The actress, known for her energetic persona, treated her fans to a visual feast by sharing stunning pictures from her tropical paradise getaway on social media.

Sana Raees Khan, who gained fame through her memorable stint in the Bigg Boss house, showcased her joy, liberation, and newfound freedom post-eviction through a series of mesmerizing snapshots from the Maldives. The crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Maldives provided a picturesque backdrop for the actress’s celebratory escape.

In the shared images, Sana can be seen donning a beautiful misprint multi-colored cord-set and a striking multicolored body-hugging sleeveless swimsuit dress paired with a beige corset top. Her unique sartorial choices against the backdrop of the Maldivian beach left fans impressed and inspired.

The actress took some time for well-deserved self-care, marking a rejuvenating start to the new year. After the rollercoaster journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house, Sana’s Maldives sojourn served as an inspiration for fans to prioritize self-care and celebrate personal milestones in style.

As she embarks on a new chapter post-Bigg Boss, Sana Raees Khan’s vibrant Maldives journey reflects the importance of embracing individuality and finding joy in life’s moments. The actress’s social media updates continue to captivate fans, encouraging them to follow suit in celebrating their own journeys with enthusiasm and style.