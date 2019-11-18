Sunday’s episode begins with Salman Khan making a rocking entry on stage with Anil Kapoor. He welcomes Anil again to Bigg Boss and praises him for being the same as he was before. The Pagalpanti actor also praises Salman and the show. Salman and Anil then enter the house through live TV. They pull the legs of some of the housemates including Paras, Hindustani Bhau, Devoleena, Rashami and others. Anil gives a piece of advice to all the housemates. After that, Anil’s Pagalpanti co-star Pulkit Samrat makes an entry into the stage.

Salman then enters through live TV again and announces about the funny ‘Thappar’ task. Shefali is the first one to enter the room. She gives one correct and three wrong answers. The next to enter the room is Hindustani Bhau. All his answers are wrong except one. Paras is the third person to go inside. All his answers are wrong because of which he ends up getting the hilarious ‘thappars.’ After sometime, Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat enter the house and greet everyone. They ask everyone to name the ‘bakwaas’ housemate in the house. Asim takes Mahira’s name post which she is made to wear a garland made of a banana. After that, the housemates come one by one and take names.

Post that, the two actors take leave from the housemates. They tell Salman about everything happening inside the house including the cold wars between housemates and Paras being targeted the most. After that, the lead actresses of Pagalpanti, Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda enter the stage. They also bring along a big tiffin box to conduct a fun task with Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor. The two superstars talk about some hilarious facts related to each other thereby leaving everyone in splits. Pagalpanti’s director Anees Bazmee enters the stage thereafter post which all of them pose for a selfie.

After the exit of the Pagalpanti team, Salman enters the house again through live TV and announces about yet another task which will involve waxing. The first to sit on the waxing chair is Hindustani Bhau and Mahira answers on his behalf. She gives certain negative answers because of which Bhau’s legs get waxed. The task continues in a fun manner with Vishal and Sidharth also getting waxed. After that Salman takes Arhaan and Himanshi’s name who are the unsafe housemates. He then announces that Arhaan is the one who has been evicted from the house. He takes leave from everyone and advises Rashami to play well.

Rashami then locks herself inside the bathroom and Devoleena tries to pacify her. Some of the other housemates including Sidharth, Paras, Arti, Shehnaaz and Vishal have a discussion about Arhaan. Most of them have the opinion that Arhaan was not real inside the house. Rashami comes and says that she has known Arhaan since a long time. She gets irked and says that she can’t listen to anything against Arhaan.

