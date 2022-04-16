Recent talk of the town, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most popular Bollywood couples got married on 14th April in a trendsetting marriage ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai at their residence.

The norm of a typical Hindu wedding – wearing red- took a backseat when Alia Bhatt wore Sabyasachi’s hand-dyed organza sari carried with a handwoven tissue veil. The elegance in her look doubled with attractive uncut diamonds and hand-string pearls. On the other hand, Ranbir chose a silk sherwani with embroidery on it and a multi-strand pearl necklace.

Despite the rumour of the couple wearing Sabyasachi, there was no confirmation until the knot got tied. Bollywood weddings are incomplete without the attires designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. He has designed many bright-toned lehengas for A-list brides. However, this time the dress was decided to be subtle, all the more unique with butterfly motifs and intricate tilla work detailing kept in mind. Wedding photographs revealed Alia’s minimal make over and styling, breaking the usual convention of grandeur.



Bhatt posted some of these wedding pictures on her Instagram account on the same day with a caption that said, “Today surrounded by our family and friends at home, in our favourite spot – the balcony where we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship, we got married. Thank you for the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.”