Ranbir-Alia’s wedding reception-No less than a ‘Pie in the sky”

After hosting a big fat Indian-Punjabi wedding, Ranbir and Alia hosted a star-studded reception party on April 16th at their Vastu residence in Mumbai. Since Alia posted some gorgeous clippings from her wedding reception on the internet, we can tell that it was an intimate reception party.

The couple officially made an appearance and posed for the media after they shared some of their wedding pictures on Instagram. The couple looked elated and while leaving the spot Ranbir happily lifted his better half in his arms. Alia Bhatt looked mesmerizing in a gorgeous hand dyed-ivory organza saree designed by Sabyasachi.

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan also became a part of Ralia’s wedding reception. Karishma Kapoor shared some unseen family photos from the wedding reception. Ranbir’s cousin Adar Jain arrived at the reception with his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. Aditya Roy Kapoor also attended Ranbir-Alia’s reception party. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora arrived together to attend the wedding reception. Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan too were spotted at Ranbir-Alia’s wedding reception. Along with these celebrities, there were Shweta Bacchan, Ayan Mukherji, Karan Johar, Alia’s friends Akanksha Ranjan and Aarti Shetty who adorned Ranbir-Alia’s wedding reception with their presence.