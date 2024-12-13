Big B makes numerical slip-up by underestimating Gavaskar’s age by 10 years, corrects it later

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hilariously made a numerical slip-up as he underestimated former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s age by 10 years. However, he later corrected it.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Amitabh shared a string of pictures from Gavaskar’s 60th and wrote: “T 5221 – such a humbling and honoured moment for me, to be wrapped in the same garland as the legendary GREATS of Cricket .. Sachin Tendulkar , Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Viswanath .. I think it was the 50th birthday celebration of Sunil Gavaskar.”

Big B then corrected himself and wrote: “Correction .. it was Sunil Gavaskar’s 60th Birthday , not 50th”

The cine icon took to his Instagram, where he shared the same images, and shared that it was a “humbling moment for me.”

“Such a humbling and honoured moment for me , to be wrapped in the same garland as the legendary GREATS of Cricket ..Sachin Tendulkar , Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Viswanath ..I think it was the 60th birthday celebration of Sunil Gavaskar,” he wrote.

Recently, Big B was joined by Nana Patekar for the quiz based reality television show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16′. He lauded actresss Madhuri Dixit as he shared his experience of working with her.

An audience member asked Nana Patekar about his experience working with Madhuri Dixit in ‘Wajood’.

Nana replied, “It was a great experience. She is an exceptional actress—beautiful, an incredible dancer, and as an actress, she had everything one could ask for. Besides that, she is a wonderful person, and I admire her a lot”.

Further, the audience asked about the poem, ‘Kaise batau mai tumhe’, which Nana had recited for Madhuri in the movie.

The actor said that the poem was written by Javed Akhtar and “even after 30-35 years of that film, it is etched in my memory because of Madhuri. I recited it for her, and that’s why it’s unforgettable. Even today, it feels like it’s running in my blood. Whenever someone asks about it, it brings back so many memories”.