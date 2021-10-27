Bhumi Pednekar to star opposite Rajkummar Rao in ‘Bheed’

Actress Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao once again after ‘Badhaai Do’ in the upcoming social drama ‘Bheed’, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Bhumi said: “Being part of an Anubhav Sinha film is a matter of great honour and privilege. He shares my value system in believing that movies have the power to shift mindsets. As artists, the responsibility of telling such stories lies with us… This is a crackling subject and I can’t wait to get on to the journey of this film.”

The film will be shot across Lucknow. It is expected to go on floors in November as the unit continues its pre-production for the next few weeks.

Sinha said: “Bhumi was the perfect choice for a film of this nature. She is an assured actress and a woman with a mind of her own. That’s the quality this character needs to have. I couldn’t have asked for a better cast. These are performers who not only shine every time they are on screen; they elevate the written word to create magic on screen.”

He feels blessed to have the team he is working with.

Sinha added: “I couldn’t have asked for a better collaborator than Bhushan Kumar who is immensely supportive at every step along the way. He is the kind of visionary who believes in the diversity of cinema and choose to tell stories that are gutsy and off the beaten path.

‘Bheed’ is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.

Bhushan Kumar added: “Bhumi is a fantastic performer and there couldn’t have been a better choice for the role.”