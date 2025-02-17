Bhumi Pednekar shares her greatest learning from PM Modi’s ‘Exam Warriors’

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, has shared her greatest learning. The actress said that she considers PM Narendra Modi’s golden words about sleep which he mentioned in his book ‘Exam Warriors’.

A video, shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India on their official Instagram shows the actress talking about how she uses sleep to get the maximum output from her work.

She said, “As I grew up, I realized one thing which our dear Prime Minister has also said in his book, ‘Exam Warriors’ that sleep is a weapon, sharpen it. When I was young, I used to think that I had to wake up late and I didn’t feel like sleeping”.

“Now when I shoot, as soon as the lunch break starts I eat my food in 15 minutes and sleep for at least half an hour because that half an hour of sleep will give me 8 hours of focused work”, she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The film, helmed by Mudassar Aziz, also stars Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal in secondary roles, along with others. While Manoj Kumar Khatoi has looked after the camera work of the movie, Ninad Khanolkar has headed the editing department.

Earlier, an unfortunate incident took place during the filming of a song at the Imperial Palace, Royal Palms in Mumbai. The ceiling of the set collapsed, leaving Arjun Kapoor, producer Jackky Bhagnani, and director Mudassir Aziz injured, along with other crew members.

Arjun, on his part, was last seen in ‘Singham Again’ for which he received a lot of positive response.