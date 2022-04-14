Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser out: Kartik Aaryan is back to haunt you

Kartik Aaryan is back with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav and is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

The movie promises a high dose of entertainment for the audiences this summer. A tale loaded with humor and horror is set to release in cinemas on 20th May 2022.

After much delay, the makers dropped the first teaser from the film and Kartik Aaryan announced the release date on Thursday. Taking to social media, Kiara Advani dropped a glimpse of the comedy horror film.

Sharing the teaser, Kiara tweeted, “The haunted haveli is all set to reopen its doors! Are you ready? Teaser out now!” Whereas, Kartik tweeted, “#RoohBaba is coming Beware #Manjulika !!”

The teaser began with the camera moving ahead towards the door and the song ‘Mere Dholna’ playing in the background. Soon, the first glimpse of Kartik is shown and he gives a slight resemblance to Akshay Kumar who played a similar role in the first part of the sequel. The teaser further showed us Rajpal Yadav aka Chhote Pandit performing a puja as Kartik moves out of what seems like a Haveli.

Check out Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on 20th May 2022.

The film was initially scheduled to release in July 2020, however, the release was postponed due to COVID-19. Then, it was slated to release on March 25 but was pushed to May to avoid a clash with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’.

