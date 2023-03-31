‘Bholaa’ actor Lokesh Mittal shares his ‘fun-filled moments’ with Ajay, Tabu

Actor Lokesh Mittal, who was last seen in the web series ‘Farzi’, plays a cop in the Ajay Vevgn directorial ‘Bholaa’, which released in theatres on Thursday.

Talking about his working experience in the film, Lokesh said, “When you get to work with the same director again, it becomes blissful. Because when you work with a director for the first time, you may not feel that connected to him as you’re more into understanding things.

“But when you reunite with the same director, it is quite advantageous both for the actor, who can suggest to the director the way in which he wants to create the scene, and for the director, who becomes more receptive.”

Lokesh added: “Ajay Devgn Sir is very calm and cool on the sets. He is really focused and dedicated towards his work. He is also very caring about his team. He even apologises when any delay occurs due to him. His sets are very peaceful and tranquil without any illogical hassles or commotion. Rather, he cracks jokes with the team and works in a fun-filled, amusing manner.”

Talking about his rapport with Tabu, the actor said: “I have got one scene with Tabu Ma’am in the movie. But I had many opportunities to talk to her behind the scenes. Tabuji is very focused and dedicated when she is on the sets; but when she is not shooting, she is very cheerful and jovial. Working with Tabuji was a really pleasurable learning experience for me.”

Speaking about what prompted him to take up the role, Lokesh said, “There is no question of saying no when you get an offer from such a big production house and director. Also, the role is very pivotal to the film as it creates turns and twists in the story.