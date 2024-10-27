Beyonce backs Kamala Harris, champions abortion rights

Beyonce took the stage at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston, her hometown, captivating a crowd of approximately 30,000. The event, held on Friday night in a bustling soccer stadium, centered on the critical issue of abortion rights, particularly poignant in Texas, where laws are among the most restrictive in the nation.

As Beyonce introduced Kamala Harris, she emphasized her role not merely as a celebrity but as a concerned mother. “I’m here as a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in,” she proclaimed. “A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies.” This heartfelt message resonated deeply with the audience, setting the tone for the evening as they rallied around the vice president’s campaign.

Harris, who has adopted Beyonce’s empowering anthem “Freedom” as a key part of her campaign, was welcomed with enthusiasm as Beyonce declared, “It’s time for America to sing a new song.” The singer urged the crowd to give a resounding welcome to Harris, whom she touted as the next president of the United States. The palpable energy in the stadium reflected a community united in its hopes for progressive change.

Advertisement

Also gracing the stage was Kelly Rowland, Beyonce’s Destiny’s Child bandmate, who echoed the sentiment of pride and solidarity among Texas women in supporting Harris. “H-Town, we are so happy to be standing here as proud Texan women supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris,” Rowland said, reinforcing the rally’s focus on empowerment and the fight for women’s rights.

Beyonce’s endorsement comes amid a growing chorus of celebrity support for Harris as she positions herself against former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. The evening not only highlighted the importance of reproductive rights but also served as a platform for high-profile advocates voicing their concerns over pressing issues facing the nation.

In a parallel show of support, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio took to social media to endorse Harris. His Instagram video criticized Trump for dismissing climate science and pulling the U.S. out of pivotal environmental agreements, including the Paris Climate Accord. DiCaprio articulated the urgency of addressing climate change, declaring, “Climate change is killing the earth and ruining our economy. We need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet, and ourselves. That’s why I’m voting for Kamala Harris.”

The actor praised Harris for her commitment to climate action and her instrumental role in passing the Inflation Reduction Act, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. His endorsement, along with that of other notable figures such as Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Chris Rock, and George Clooney, reflects a growing momentum behind Harris’s campaign as election day approaches.