Kunal Ghosh steps from TMC to silver screen with ‘Korpoor’

Politics and cinema are coming together as Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh prepares to make his acting debut.

The seasoned politician and party spokesperson is stepping into a new role in ‘Korpoor’, an upcoming Bengali political thriller directed by the well-known filmmaker Arindam Sil.

The film promises to be a gripping tale that explores the complex worlds of power, governance, and political ideology. While ‘Korpoor’ isn’t based on any specific real-life event, it is likely to echo the pulse of current political climates, making it both timely and thought-provoking.

Speaking about his surprising career shift, Ghosh shared his excitement in an interview with ANI.

“I’m genuinely thrilled,” he said. “I have always enjoyed watching films, whether they’re Bengali, Hindi, English, or from international cinemas. Now I’m taking this exciting step into acting. After all, we’ve often seen actors enter politics, so why not try going the other way?”

However, Ghosh was quick to clarify that his decision to act is not a casual experiment. He is taking this opportunity seriously and approaching it with the dedication of a true professional.

“This is a serious responsibility,” he explained. “I am fully committed to justifying the trust the director has placed in me. I’m reading the script thoroughly, rehearsing every morning, and constantly working with Arindam Sil to really shape the character.”

Details about Ghosh’s role are still secret, but the news of his involvement has already created quite a buzz, not just in film circles but also in political corridors.

The idea of a sitting political figure taking on a lead role in a film, especially in a political thriller, naturally piques curiosity.

Arindam Sil, popular for his ability to craft layered, socially relevant stories, is likely to bring his signature depth and sharp narrative style to ‘Korpoor’.

Set to release in Bengali, ‘Korpoor’ aims to deliver a story that, while fictional, could easily mirror real-life power plays and the undercurrents of political ambition.