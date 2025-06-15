Karan Johar remembers father Yash Johar with an emotional note on father’s day

On Father’s Day, filmmaker Karan Johar poured his heart out in a moving tribute to his late father, Yash Johar.

Taking to social media, Karan shared an emotional note that beautifully captured the profound influence his father continues to have on his life, both personally and professionally.

Advertisement

Along with his message, Karan Johar posted a touching black-and-white photograph of the two of them, likely taken on a film set many years ago.

Advertisement

The image speaks volumes. Karan, sitting closely beside his father, seems to be soaking in the wisdom and warmth of the man who not only raised him but also inspired his cinematic journey.

In his heartfelt note, the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ director reflected on how his father taught him to embrace emotions without hesitation.

“He made films with soul & for the soul…and he lived life with even more,” Karan wrote. He emphasized that his father’s biggest lesson was that meaningful storytelling always begins with a genuine heart. “Thank you for giving me the courage to feel deeply. Thank you for giving me the courage to show these feelings on the biggest screens possible. Happy Father’s Day papa, thank you…for you,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The post quickly gathered love from friends and fans alike. Filmmaker Farah Khan responded with a simple but heartfelt, “Love him,” while Maheep Kapoor shared heart emojis.

Yash Johar wasn’t just Karan’s father—he was one of the pillars of Indian cinema. As the founder of Dharma Productions, Yash Johar created films that blended grandeur with emotional depth.

His signature style often included lavish sets, breathtaking international locations, and powerful family-centric narratives that resonated with audiences across generations.

Though he passed away on June 26, 2004, after battling cancer, his legacy is very much alive. Dharma Productions, now helmed by Karan, continues to be one of Bollywood’s most influential banners, producing some of the biggest blockbusters of the last two decades.