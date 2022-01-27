Bengali queen Mouni Roy rules the South Indian attire in her wedding

The Bengali queen and beautiful diva of Indian Television finally tie the knot today in Goa.

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have shared their official wedding announcement after marrying this morning in Goa. They posted a set of photos from the South Indian wedding ceremony.

Mouni Roy posted a series of photographs captioned as “I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, we are married. Need your love and blessings.” She added the wedding date. Whereas Suraj Nambiar wrote: “Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man in the alive.”

Mouni made a picture-perfect bride, dressed in a traditional white saree with red and gold borders and a matching red and gold blouse. She was decked out in traditional South Indian wedding jewelry complete with a gold belt and a gajra wound around her plaited hair. Suraj Nambiar wore a beige kurta and traditional white mundu.

The couple will tie the knot according to Bengali rituals too, the ceremony is scheduled to take place in the evening today.

Wedding guests include actress Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, actor Arjun Bijlani, and singer Manmeet Singh.

Politician Smriti Irani took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar as man and wife. She even wrote a long post, “May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity, and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy”. Smriti Irani and Mouni Roy co-starred on iconic TV soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

On the work front, Mouni will soon be seen essaying the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s next directorial ‘Brahmastra’. This fantasy drama stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni essaying key parts. ‘Brahmastra’ is slated for release on September 9, 2022.