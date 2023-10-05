‘Beckham’ Doc on Netflix: Intimate Insights into David’s Life

The Netflix documentary series “Beckham” unveils intriguing aspects of David Beckham’s life, shedding light on the football legend’s personal experiences and challenges. The series features interviews with his wife, Victoria, and other prominent figures, providing fresh insights into the iconic celebrity power couple’s journey.

Victoria Opens Up About David’s Alleged Affair

In the Netflix documentary series “Beckham,” David and Victoria Beckham candidly address the rumors surrounding David’s alleged affair with Rebecca Loos, his former personal assistant. This revelation delves into the immense pressure the controversy placed on their marriage, marking the first time they faced such intense scrutiny. Victoria describes it as the most challenging period in their relationship, where they felt pitted against the world. Despite the hardships, their unwavering love and determination to protect their family shine through.

David Beckham’s Battle with Depression: After the 1998 Loss

The documentary explores a personal struggle of David Beckham’s: his battle with clinical depression following the 1998 loss and red card incident. At just 23 years old, David found himself grappling with overwhelming hate and public bullying, as an entire nation seemingly turned against him. Daily abuse, including spitting and confrontations, left him feeling profoundly vulnerable and isolated, shedding light on the immense toll that public scrutiny can exact on individuals in the public eye.

Advertisement

From Rags to Riches: How Beckham Spent His First Paycheck

Despite his current net worth of £425 million, David Beckham fondly reminisces about his humble beginnings as a Cockney working-class boy. He recalls his initial significant income—a £50,000 contract with Adidas—that prompted him to splurge on a £50,000 M3 car. This anecdote is laced with humor, as his friend Neville recounts David’s spending habits during that time. David’s eagerness to spend his paycheck on Saturdays, followed by patiently waiting an entire week for the next payday to buy a matching jacket for jeans he had already purchased, provides a glimpse into his remarkable journey from modest origins to his present financial success.

David’s Unique Hobbies: Beekeeping and Lego

The series offers an intimate look into David Beckham’s unique and charming hobbies. Viewers are invited into the Beckhams’ home, specifically their garden, where David tends to his beekeeping hobby. He shares his journey of crafting honey, affectionately dubbed “DB Sticky Stuff” by Victoria. When asked about other unexpected hobbies, David playfully responds with “Lego,” adding depth to his personal interests.

The Nearly Missed Birth: David’s Commitment to a Photoshoot

In 2005, an emotional moment nearly saw David Beckham missing the birth of his third child, Cruz. He had committed to a photoshoot alongside Jennifer Lopez, initially causing distress to Victoria. Despite her bed rest and impending delivery, David’s dedication to the shoot jeopardized his presence at the birth. However, he managed to make it to the hospital in time. The media scrutiny of his decision encapsulates yet another facet of his life explored in this captivating documentary series.