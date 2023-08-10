Bebika Dhurve’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey highlights

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has taken us on quite the journey, captivating both contestants and viewers alike. This season’s housemates have kept us engaged with their sharp retorts, fiery debates, and meaningful discussions. As we edge closer to the grand finale, let’s dive into Bebika Dhurve’s Bigg Boss journey as she navigates her way to the ultimate showdown.

Bebika pulled back the curtain on her relationship with a boyfriend from Jordan while residing in the UAE. During a conversation with Pooja and Abhishek, the topic arose, prompting Abhishek to jestingly comment, “You must be quite the taskmaster with your boyfriends, giving them a hard time.” In response, Bebika humorously quipped, “Maybe you should meet them and have a chat, they seem to become quite obsessed with me.”

A clash ensued between contestants Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve, sparked by a dispute over makeup items and concerns about potential damage during tasks. In a promotional clip, as Bebika prepared herself, Jiya pointed out the disarray of makeup items around her. Bebika retorted, “I could break a few faces if I wanted to.”

Taking part in the ‘Devil’ team, Bebika Dhurve found herself entangled in a heated exchange with Manisha. The exchange escalated to Bebika using strong language, accusing Manisha of seeking male attention excessively and basing her career on it. Amid the heat of the moment, Abhishek emerged as Manisha’s defender, questioning Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt, and others for not challenging Bebika’s brusque behavior. Pooja Bhatt eventually named the ‘Devil’ team as the winners of the confrontation.

In another episode, tensions escalated when Bebika shoved Manisha Rani, reducing the latter to tears. Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, stepped in to comfort Manisha and ease her distress. However, Bebika continued to label Manisha as fake, reinforcing the divide between them.