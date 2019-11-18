Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala continues its winning streak at the box office despite the release of Marjaavaan.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s business on social media.

He wrote on his official Twitter handle, “#Bala dominates multiplexes… Witnesses turnaround on [second] Sat and Sun… Should hit ₹ 100 cr in Weekend 3… [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr. Total: ₹ 90.74 cr. #India biz… Will be Ayushmann’s third, Yami’s third and Bhumi’s second 100 cr grosser.”

Ayushmann thanked his fans for the immense response and love that his film has been receiving.

On Twitter, the Badhaai Ho actor thanked all by saying, “Aapke dher saare pyaar ka nateeja hai yeh. Tahe dil se shukriya. #Bala crosses the mark of 100 cr worldwide!”

Bala has also become the 35-year-old’s first film to release in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan which opened to mixed reviews, from audiences and critics alike, collected Rs 20 crores on Sunday taking the opening weekend collection to Rs 24.42 crores.

Taran Adarsh also shared the film’s business on social media and wrote, “Marjaavaan jumps on Day 3… Healthy weekend… Finds patronage from mass markets… Large chunk of business from single screens… Multiplexes of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities better… Mon business is decider… Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr. Total: Rs. 24.42 cr. India business.”

While Bala revolved around the issue of pre-mature balding in young men, societal pressures on conforming to a certain idea of beauty, Marjaavaan is a revenge love-tale modelled on the likes of Amitabh Bachchan’s 70’s films.

Bala also featured Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, and was directed by Amar Kaushik, while Marjaavaan has been directed by Milan Milap Zaveri.

