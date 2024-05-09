Baeksang Awards 2024 full list: From anticipated big wins to new talents

The 60th edition of one of the most prestigious nights in the South Korean entertainment industry, the Baeksang Arts Awards, honored the best of entertainment on May 7th at COEX in Seoul. The celebration was hosted by the popular trio Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo Gum.

The night sparkled with glitz and glam as beloved luminaries like BIBI, Lim Ji Yeon, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Yeon Seok, Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, Song Joong Ki, Namkoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Seon Ho, and Yoo Jae Suk graced the red carpet, participating in the celebration of the previous year’s entertainment stars and works.

The awards ceremony witnessed some highly anticipated wins, such as Kim Soo Hyun taking home the Popularity Award after his much-awaited comeback with the record-breaking drama ‘Queen of Tears.’ Beloved star Kim Go Eun secured the Best Actress (Film) award for ‘Exhuma,’ while Hwang Jung Min clinched the Best Actor (Film) for his phenomenal work in ‘12.12: The Day.’ The evening began with the acknowledgment of upcoming talent and then progressed to the eagerly awaited awards.

Below is the list of Baeksang awards winners who took home the coveted golden trophy, earning recognition as the best in television, film, and theater:

Best New Actor (Drama): Lee Jung Ha for ‘Moving’

Best New Actress (Drama): Jeon Yuna for ‘The Kidnapping Day’

Best New Actress (Film): BIBI for ‘Hopeless’

Best New Actor (Film): Lee Do Hyun for ‘Exhuma’

PRIZM Popularity Award (Male): Kim Soo Hyun

PRIZM Popularity Award (Female): IVE’s An Yujin

Best Screenplay (Drama): Kang Full for ‘Moving’

Best Screenplay (Film): Yoo Jae Sun for ‘Sleep’

Best Supporting Actor (Drama): Ahn Jae Hong for ‘Mask Girl’

Best Supporting Actress (Drama): Yeom Hye Ran for ‘Mask Girl’

Best Supporting Actor (Film): Kim Jong Soo for ‘Smugglers’

Best Supporting Actress (Film): Lee Sang Hee for ‘My Name is Loh Kiwan’

Best Director (Drama): Han Dong Wook for ‘The Worst of Evil’

Best Director (Film): Jang Jae Hyun for ‘Exhuma’

Best Technical Direction (Drama): Kim Dong Shik and Im Wan Ho for ‘Whales and I’

Best Technical Direction (Film): Kim Byung In for ‘Exhuma’

Best New Director (Film): Lee Jeong Hong for ‘A Wild Roomer’

Best Male Variety Performer: Na Yeong Seok, better known as Na PD

Best Female Variety Performer: Hong Jin Kyung

Best Entertainment Program (Variety): MBC’s ‘Adventure by Accident 2’

Best Educational Show: ‘Japanese Person Ozawa’

Best Film: ‘12.12: The Day’ (Directed by Kim Sung Su)

Best Drama: ‘My Dearest’

Best Actress (Drama): Lee Hanee, better known as Honey Lee for ‘Knight Flower’

Best Actor (Drama): Namkoong Min for ‘My Dearest’

Best Actress (Film): Kim Go Eun for ‘Exhuma’

Best Actor (Film): Hwang Jung Min for ‘12.12: The Day’

Grand Prize: Daesang

TV: ‘Moving’

Film: Kim Sung Su for ‘12.12: The Day’

Gucci Impact Award (Film): ‘The Dream Songs’

Baeksang Play Award (Theatre): ‘To My Son’ (Literal translation)

Best Actress (Theatre): Kang Hae Jin for ‘To My Son’