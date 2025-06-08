Madonna nearly mud wrestled in Miley Cyrus’ wild ‘4×4’ video, but the label said no!

Miley Cyrus once dreamed of turning her music video for the gritty track ‘4×4’ into a star-studded mud wrestling extravaganza, with none other than the Queen of Pop, Madonna, ready to throw down in the muck alongside supermodel Miranda Kerr.

During a recent chat on the ‘Every Single Album’ podcast, Miley opened up about the epic plans she had for the ‘4×4’ video.

Miley revealed she had already rounded up a powerhouse crew of showbiz heavyweights, including Nelly, Miranda Cosgrove, and Madonna herself.

“I had everyone already lined up. Madonna was down to do the video… She was even ready to mud wrestle with Miranda Kerr,” Miley said, laughing as she recounted the crazy idea. “I was like, ‘We’re gonna get all these girls, supermodels, Victoria’s Secret angels, all these pop icons, and take them out to my dad’s farm. We’d hop in the backs of 4×4 trucks, get dirty, mud wrestle, and then do doughnuts in the dirt.’ It was gonna be wild.”

Unfortunately, Miley’s record label at the time, RCA, put the brakes on this muddy mayhem, shelving the mud wrestling scene for reasons unknown.

So fans never got to see Madonna and Miranda Kerr battling it out in the dirt, much to their disappointment.

Miley’s tales of her ‘4×4’ squad highlight a lesser-known side of the singer, one that surrounds herself with famous friends long before many pop stars were doing the same.

“Before Taylor (Swift) had a famous crew, I was already friends with a bunch of famous people,” she quipped. “I had a f****** squad, and it was super cool.”

In another heartfelt moment, Miley shared her lifelong admiration for ‘Baywatch’ icon Pamela Anderson. Posting a video on Instagram, she told Pamela, “Ever since I was little, when people asked me what I wanted to be, I would say you. The tattoos, the hair, the whole vibe — that’s what I wanted.”

Miley also reflected on her own evolution over the years, noting how her many “pivots and detours” in life and career have always led her to new, more authentic versions of herself. “It always ends up coming back around to make the next stage of who we are, something more potent, something more real,” she said.