B Praak collaborates with T-Series for yet another breakup anthem

After back-to-back rocking performances, B Praak collaborates with T-Series producer Bhushan Kumar yet again for an ambitious breakup anthem!

When two powerhouses come together there is bound to be magic and that is exactly what audiences can expect from this track!

Titled ‘Dhoke Pyaar Ke’, the heartbreak single is composed by Rochak Kohli who had teamed up with B Praak on the blockbuster song ‘Dil Tod Ke’. The song is also penned by Rashmi Virag and features Khushali Kumar, Khushali Kumar, Ehan Bhat, and Vardhan Puri taking audiences through the insanity one feels after a breakup and a narrative of love that’s lost and found.

Adds singer B Praak, “Songs in the heartbreak genre have always worked wonders for me as an artist. ‘Pachtaoge’ and ‘Dil Tod Ke’ saw immense love from music enthusiasts and I look forward to their response on ‘Dhoke Pyaar Ke’.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, T-Series’ Dhoke Pyaar Ke with vocals by B Praak, composition by Rochak Kohli, and lyrics by Rashmi Virag will be out on T-Series’ YouTube channel on 25th July.