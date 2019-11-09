Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala opened to positive response from critics and audiences alike. After the actor broke new records with his last release Dream Girl, his latest film Bala has fared even better.

Featuring Yami Gatam and Bhumi Pednekar alongside Ayushmann, Bala released on 8 November 2019.

On the opening day alone, Bala earned Rs 10.15 crores while Dream Girl earned Rs 10.5 crores on Day 1.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Ayushmann Khurrana’s films’ business on social media.

“#Bala has an excellent Day 1… Strong word of mouth + Brand Ayushmann are key contributors… Expect biz to grow further on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 10.15 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

Analysts are expecting a boom in the business of the film over the weekend.

Directed by Badhaai Ho fame director Amar Kaushik, Bala also has a strong supporting cast of actors like Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa.

Bala is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.