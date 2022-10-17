Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah starrer ‘DOCTOR G’ is released in the theaters and has been garnering love from the audience. As the film is set to a path of its success, it has certainly come as pride for Ayushmann’s parents who have held a special screening of the film in Chandigarh for the guests.

After Ayushmann Khurrana has come up with some really unique and amazing films on the screen, DOCTOR G is yet another cinematic wonder the actor has added to his slate that is performing fantastically at the Box office.

While the whole world is talking about the film, Ayushmann’s father, Mr. P. Khurrana took the utmost pride to show it to the guest in Chandigarh. It has set an epitome for the success of the film personally for Ayushmann, as his father screened it to his guests.

Sharing their thoughts about the film and screening, Ayushmann’s proud father P. Khurrana said – “Ayushmann wanted to become a doctor and he tried for it as well. I am now glad, he got to live this on-screen now with Doctor G. I thoroughly enjoyed watching him turn into a doctor on-screen. I feel extremely proud of what he has achieved today in Hindi Film Industry.”

His mother also shared her joy, Ayushmann Khurrana’s mother Poonam Khurrana shared “My youngest brother (Ayushmann’s maamaa), his wife, and kids are all doctors. They’ve studied at premium institutes like AIIMS, Lady Hardinge and Maulana aazad medical college. Initially even Ayushmann wished to be a doctor. Though he was always an actor/singer since childhood. He always had a very calm persona since his school days, that innate quality made him look like a credible doctor on screen.”

Ayushmann’s father P.Khurrana who is a renowned astrologers shared all family friends who are doctors, more than 50 in numbers were invited to the screening and all loved the movie and its casting in different roles. Moreover, he further added ‘I wanted to make my son a doctor so I am extremely happy to see him as a doctor. He could have been successful as a doctor too as does all the work very diligently.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G is set to release in theatres on 14th Oct. Junglee Pictures’ upcoming slate also includes ‘Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.