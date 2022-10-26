Award-winning producer Ben Feigin passes away due to pancreatic cancer

Ben Feigin, the founder and CEO of Equation Unlimited, LLC and an award-winning producer for “Schitt’s Creek,” died as a result of pancreatic cancer. Age-wise, he was 47.

According to Variety, United Talent Agency, Feigin’s wife’s current employer as well as his own former employer, confirmed his death.

Feigin played a significant role in the creation and introduction of “Schitt’s Creek” as executive producer. He is recognised as the series’ non-traditional financing model’s creator and a major player in the licencing of the programme, territory by territory.

In addition, Feigin oversaw the series’ ancillary businesses, including the documentary “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: Schitt’s Creek Farewell,” a pop-up immersive experience based on the programme, and other merchandising initiatives.

For the final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” Feigin won a Golden Globe for best musical or comedy television series, an Emmy for outstanding comedy series, and a PGA award for outstanding producer of episodic television for a comedy.

In 2020 and 2021, Feigin also won a GLAAD Media Award for best comedy series.

Feigin, a Maryland native from Silver Spring, graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara before beginning his career at Warner Bros. Before moving to UTA, The Collective, and Amblin Entertainment, he first joined William Morris, where he eventually met his wife. Feigin later worked for Warner Bros. to oversee hit shows like ER, The West Wing, and Friends.

Early in his career, Feigin played a significant part in the first live-streamed event by facilitating a partnership with AOL.

Along with executive producing their concert films “Cheech & Chong: Hey Watch This” from 2010 and “Cheech & Chong: Roasted” from 2008, he also assisted in brokering the comedy duo’s first licencing and merchandising agreement.

When Feigin joined Anonymous Content in 2006, he helped establish the company’s comedy and enterprise divisions while also continuing to produce.

Feigin also contributed to an exhibit about the Chicano Art Movement for the Grammy Museum and creative artistic commissions for Barack Obama. He was a professor at UCSB, University of California, Los Angeles, and New York University.

The Tony Hawk Foundation, Gilda’s Club World-Wide, the Creative Coalition, and Laurene Powell Jobbs’ Emerson Collective are just a few of the non-profit organisations that Feigin supported.

Services will take place at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Hollywood Hills on Thursday. Feigin’s supporters can contribute to Stand Up to Cancer.

Ellie, his 11-year-old daughter, and his wife, Heidi Feigin, survive Feigin.

(Inputs from IANS)