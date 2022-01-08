Avneet Kaur sets IG on fire with her new pictures

Avneet Kaur has an effortless style and she manages to grab most of the attention with her style statements. She recently shared hot pics in a black monokini. If you have a pool party coming or a deciding to arrange one or wanna go for a beach vacation and don’t know where to take inspiration from, then take a cue from Avneet’s latest outfits.

On the work front, Avneet was last seen in the TV show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga as Yasmine.

Avneet Kaur is currently busy shooting for Kangana Ranaut’s Tiku Weds Sheru, from where she has shared these pictures of her in a flawless black monokini with a deep neckline paired with a matching mesh sarong, all the way from Goa. With dewy makeup and beachy waves, the actress looks swim-ready in the paradise city. We all are eagerly waiting for our fun beachy days, and Avneet Kaur is here providing us with inspirations on how to style ourselves.

Avneet Kaur is surely one Gen-Z actress who is stepping her foot into Bollywood, one step at a time and leaving a mark. The same is true with her fashion game as well. For all those who want to make their Instagram look as on point as ever, taking notes from the actress is one piece of advice.