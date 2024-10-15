Atul Parchure: Film industry mourns the loss of veteran actor

The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Atul Parchure, who passed away on Monday after a long battle with cancer.

Parchure, a prominent figure in both the Marathi and Hindi film industries, was known for his remarkable versatility and comedic brilliance.

Actor Jaywant Wadkar, a close friend of Parchure, expressed his deep sorrow in the wake of this tragic news. Speaking to ANI, Wadkar struggled to find words, saying, “What can I say? I don’t have words.” Wadkar and Parchure had shared a special bond that stretched back to their school days, first working together in a play called “Tilak Ani Agarkar” when Parchure was in the 9th grade.

Advertisement

Recalling their time together, Wadkar fondly remembered the beginning of a lifelong friendship that saw them collaborate on many projects over the years.

“Atul was an exceptional actor, especially in portraying characters like Pul Deshpande, unlike anyone else,” Wadkar said, paying tribute to Parchure’s unique acting style. Despite his illness, Parchure continued performing, refusing to let his diagnosis hinder his passion for the stage. Wadkar noted that Parchure was rehearsing for a show titled ‘Suryachi Pillay’ even while battling cancer.

Wadkar’s tribute was emotional, reflecting not just on Parchure’s professional achievements but also on the loss of a close friend. “For us, a very good actor, a good friend has gone,” Wadkar said with heavy heart.

Shreyas Talpade, another actor who admired Parchure’s work, shared his sadness over the actor’s demise. “He was a very big actor. He has inspired almost all of us,” Talpade said. “We grew up watching his work, and today, this is a huge loss for all of us. It is extremely unfortunate.”

Other figures from the entertainment and political world also paid tribute. Actor Arjun Kapoor expressed his condolences on social media, lamenting that although he never had the opportunity to work with Parchure, he was always impressed by his talent and charisma. “He was taken by cancer despite fighting the disease for many years,” Kapoor wrote. “May his soul rest in peace.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also took to social media to honor the actor’s contributions to drama, film, and television. “The untimely death of Atul Parchure is painful,” Shinde wrote, highlighting how difficult it can be to make an audience laugh and praising Parchure’s ability to connect with viewers across multiple genres.

Veteran actor #AtulParchure, known for his roles in the film Billu alongside #ShahRukhKhan and #IrrfanKhan, and the TV series ‘RK Laxman Ki Duniya’, has passed away at the age of 57. He succumbed to #cancer on Monday.#bollywoodnews #EntertainmentNews #BreakingNews… pic.twitter.com/EB1VVS9PiK — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) October 14, 2024

The Chief Minister mentioned some of Parchure’s most iconic performances, such as in ‘Tarun Turk Mhatare Ark’ and ‘Natigoti’, which endeared him to audiences far and wide.

Parchure’s extensive filmography included hits like ‘Navra Mazha Navsacha’, ‘Salaam-E-Ishq’, ‘Partner’, ‘All the Best: Fun Begins’, ‘Khatta Meetha’, and ‘Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap’. He was also a familiar face on television, notably making people laugh on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.