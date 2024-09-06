Ateet Singh delivers enchanting cinematography in ‘Tara and Akash: Love Beyond Realms’

As excitement builds for the world premiere of Tara and Akash: Love Beyond Realms at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 7, 2024, young cinematographer Ateet Singh finds himself at the center of this cinematic celebration. This film, starring renowned actors Deepti Naval and Amol Palekar, promises to transport audiences into a fantastical realm that combines storytelling with striking visuals.

Ateet’s journey to this milestone began in Delhi, where he first made a name for himself as a fashion photographer. His passion for visual storytelling soon led him to explore filmmaking, culminating in his decision to study cinema in Berlin in 2012. This diverse background has equipped him with a unique perspective that shines through in his work.

“Tara and Akash is not just a film; it’s a beautiful fairy tale that explores profound themes of life and love,” Ateet shares. “When I was approached for this project, I knew instantly that I wanted to create a visual experience that resonates with the audience, almost as if they are reading a storybook.” His vision is to craft a dreamlike atmosphere that enhances the film’s narrative, inviting viewers to immerse themselves fully in its enchanting world.

Directed by Srinivas Abrol, Tara and Akash features a talented cast, including beauty pageant winners Jitesh Thakur and Alankrita Bora in leading roles, alongside notable performances from Brijendra Kala and the esteemed Naval and Palekar. The film’s narrative revolves around a book, which inspired Ateet’s decision to employ a higher contrast in the cinematography. “This approach adds depth and drama, ensuring that the film maintains a cinematic quality while still capturing the ethereal essence of a storybook,” he explains.

Ateet’s portfolio is already impressive, having collaborated with popular music artists like Divine and Badshah on various music videos. He has also worked as a second unit director of photography and action cinematographer on projects like Khuda Haafiz and Collar Bomb. With Tara and Akash, Ateet Singh steps into the spotlight as a feature film cinematographer, and he is eager to share this dreamlike visual experience with the world.